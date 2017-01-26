January 21 Pana fires ruled arsons

PANA - The Pana Fire Department has announced two fires that damaged vacant buildings on January 21 will be investigated as arsons.

Pana Fire Chief Rod Bland tells WAND News crews were dispatched to a vacant building on West Washington at about 6:50 p.m. for a report of a fire. Upon arriving, firefighters learned that the structure was an old supply house, and that oil supplies were inside.

While crews were on the scene of that fire, reports of another fire in the 200 block of Chestnut Street were called in. Both fires were brought under control shortly after.

Chief Bland says both fires have been ruled as arsons, and that no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.