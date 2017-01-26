U of I food, building service workers to return to picket line January 27

CHAMPAIGN - Food service and building service workers at the University of Illinois say they plan to return to the picket line on January 27, amid contract negotiations.

The workers, who are represented by SEIU Local 73, will be picketing at the corner of Oak Street and Kirby Avenue. According to a news release, the picket is the latest in a series of actions taken by the workers, who are seeking adjustments to their wages and cost of health insurance.

In the release, Chapter 119 President and building service worker Aaron Ammons said, "We are vital to this university and should be treated with respect and dignity for the work we perform."

We will provide updates as they become available.