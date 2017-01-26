Charleston police seeking identities of two in check fraud investigation

CHARLESTON - The Charleston Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two people who allegedly used checks at a local restaurant without having permission from the owners of the checking accounts.

Charleston police say the incidents happened at T. Garden Thai on December 13, 2016, and December 22, 2016. We have included still photos taken from surveillance video in this article to aid in identifying these individuals.

If you have any information on the identities of these individuals, you are asked to call the Charleston Police Department at (217) 345-8422 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 345-8488.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.