Illinois' metro areas see decline in unemployment rate compared to last year

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Employment Security says the unemployment rate in all of Illinois' metropolitan areas are seeing a decline, in comparison to last year.

According to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the largest increases in jobs were seen in the Rockford, Kankakee, and Lake County metropolitan areas. The industry sectors that saw the greatest amount of growth were transportation, warehousing, and utilities, education and health services, and government.

Despite the positive news, IDES Director Jeff Mays says "Overall job growth continues to lag behind the national average." Mays also adds that Illinois is adding jobs at a slower pace than one year ago.

Illinois' unemployment rate was 5.6 percent in December 2016, while the national rate was 4.5 percent.

