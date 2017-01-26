Hickory Point Bank recommend tips to prevent fraud

As WAND News reported yesterday, someone is writing fake checks on the Decatur Public School's account.

Hickory Point Banks says they're seeing an increase in fraud.

Karla Miller, the Director of Marketing at Hickory Point Bank in Decatur, says prevention is key. There are steps to take to prevent someone from hacking your accounts.

Miller recommends checking your accounts daily. While an increase in technology is helping criminals gain access to accounts, technology is also helping customers and banks prevent fraud from happening.

"I think the most important thing I can tell you is mobile banking and online banking allows a person to have complete control and access to your account 24/7, so make sure you use those things when looking at your bank statement."

Miller says fraud happens every hour of every day, saying it's important to keep a copy of your receipts and bank statements.

"There's steps you can take. You can use your pin number at an ATM machine only. Every other transaction, run as credit. You should keep a copy of the receipt and also you should use bank alerts. Sign up for your bank alerts in order to know and detect when something comes across," Miller recommends.

If you have questions or feel like there are fraudulent charges on your account, contact your bank immediately.