Charleston police warning public of counterfeit $10 bills

CHARLESTON - Central Illinois citizens and businesses are being warned of counterfeit money being found in one local community.

The Charleston Police Department says it has received reports of counterfeit $10 bills appearing in the city. The counterfeit bills have been reported to have the following serial numbers:

- MK07825656A

- MG89090312A

- MF36713707A

Citizens and businesses are encouraged to check any money they receive to make sure it's authentic. If you receive one of these bills, you are asked to call you local law enforcement agency for assistance.