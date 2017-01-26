Jacksonville school dismisses early due to struck gas line

JACKSONVILLE - A Jacksonville junior high school dismissed early and evacuated its students on Thursday after a gas line was accidentally struck.

Jacksonville School District 117 officials say students and staff were evacuated from Jonathan Turner Junior High School due to a construction company accidentally striking a gas line in the west two-story section.

No injuries were reported, and students and staff in the main building were evacuated to the Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church as a precaution. Officials say the issue in now fixed, and school will be in session tomorrow.

