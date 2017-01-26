Celebrating Lincoln's 208th Birthday next month at Lincoln Library and Museum

SPRINGFIELD - Free Admission to Presidential Library to celebrate Lincoln's Birthday. Sunday, February 12th would be President Lincoln's 208th Birthday. Events to mark his birthday include free admission, a special concert, and the Old State Capitol hosting some of the nation's top Lincoln Scholars. The Birthday events also include solemn ceremonies at Lincoln's Tomb and a joyful dance at the Old State Capitol. Lincoln's stovepipe hat and a 28-diamond necklace he gave Mary will be on display that Sunday and the rest of February. The Liberty Quartet will perform from 1 to 2 p.m. and actors portraying characters from history will greet museum visitors and answer questions including on Monday February 13th. For a full list of activities celebrating Lincoln's Birthday visit the ALPLM website.