Senate Delays Vote on Grand Bargain

Springfield- After weeks of anticipation the Illinois Senate decided not to take a vote on the package of budget bills.

Senate Leaders said they just weren't ready to vote on the large package that included over a dozen bills. "Almost everybody who has been involved with this knows it has been incredibly complicated and the more you try to refine it the more issues pop up. I sense from our caucus and I sense from the folks I've talked to on the Democrat side that we do want to get this done." said Senator Christine Radogno, (R)-Minority Leader.

The Senate says they are not ditching this plan being called the Grand Bargain, and want members ready to take a vote when they return. "The problems we face are not going to disappear, in fact they are going to get more difficult everyday, so when the senate returns to session February 7th everybody should be ready and prepared to vote." said Senator John Cullerton, (D)-Senate President.

"Just because we are not taking a vote today, absolutely does not mean that our efforts are becoming unraveled in fact I think they are becoming more real, because we realize the complexity of the situation." said Minority Leader Radogno.

Many members of the Senate are welcoming the delayed vote. "I'm glad that we're slowing it down to actually look and try and make the deal a little bit better. I've been very encouraged that the leaders of the Illinois Senate have said they believe they can find common ground and that is a significant step, we haven't had that in two years." said Senator Paul Schimpf, (R)-Murphysboro.

The Senate is back in Session February 7th.