Tax Hikes Threaten Business Climate

Decatur – The Illinois senate has been looking at a series of tax increases to balance the state budget. But those tax increases could hamper the states fragile business climate.

“You can only absorb so much cost,” Decatur businessman Mark Scranton of Stripmasters told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “So you’re going to pass it on to your customers at some point.”

Scranton feels the state could actually improve its financial situation by cutting taxes instead of raising them.

“Tax reduction will actually stimulate the economy, bring more businesses to Illinois. They’ll create more jobs and eventually they’ll generate more tax revenue,” Scranton said.

The state is $11 billion behind in paying its vendors and recently contacted Scranton about using his firms services.

“They have some stuff they wanted me to do and I said I’m not interested in doing the work because I can’t wait six months to a year to get paid,” Scranton stated.