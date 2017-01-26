Heavier snow fall expected north of I-74

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - A few heavier snow showers north of I-74 have caused some scattered slick spots to develop. You can find the latest road conditions by clicking here

Here are some tips if you encounter snow covered roads....

  • Reduce Speed
  • Put extra space between you and the car in front
  • Allow extra travel time
  • Don't Crowd The Plow!
