St. John's Hospital, Staab-Polk Memorial Home to start support group

Springfield- HSHS St. John’s Hospital is starting a caregiver support group in partnership with Staab-Polk Memorial Home. Research shows that caregivers who participate in a support group feel less isolation, loneliness, depression and anxiety.

“If you provide any level of care for a loved one, then you can benefit from this group,” said Catherine Spannagel, Third Age Living outreach representative at St. John’s.

A small portion of each session will be devoted to an informational topic, such as caregiver stress, home safety, advanced planning, healthy eating and fraud prevention. Caregivers will be encouraged to discuss their challenges and victories with one another. The group will be confidential.

The group will meet the first and third Sunday of every month from February 5 through May 21, 2017 at Sangamon Prairie Reception Center, 8855 State Route 4 Chatham, from noon to 2 p.m. and include lunch, fellowship and discussion. It is open to the public, but registration is required. Call 217-814-7797 for more information and to register.