Illinois Attorney General wants state worker pay stopped

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has filed a motion to stop state worker pay until a budget agreement. The motion filed in St. Clair County Circuit Court seeks to dissolve previous court orders allowing the payment of state employees. Governor Rauner spokesperson Catherine Kelly responded in a statement: "It's disappointing to see any move to stop employee pay and disrupt government services, especially now as the Senate is on the verge of a bipartisan agreement to enact a balanced budget with changes to the system." She goes on to say we "urge the Attorney General to reconsider this filing and pledge to do all we can to defend employee pay."



