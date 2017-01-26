Moderate Drought Impacting Part of Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - The latest drought monitor was released today. Parts of Cass, Morgan and Scott counties are considered in moderate drought. Statewide, 4.62% of Illinois is in moderate drought. Conditions have remained the same from last week.

Improvements in dry conditions have been noted across east central Illinois, where recent heavy rains fell. Dry conditions run from Bloomington to Clinton to Decatur to Taylorville west to the Mississippi River. Conditions have improved this week with 22.90% percent of the state considered abnormally dry, down from 28.31% percent last week.

Precipitation looks to remain on the light side over the next seven days, so don't expect any relief in moderate or dry areas.