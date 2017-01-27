Tuscola knocks off St. Teresa in CIC Tournament; Repeat of 2008 next?

Tuscola hoists the CIC Tournament trophy on Thursday night in Clinton after defeating St. Teresa 49-26.

Click the video player above for highlights from Thursday night's Central Illinois Conference Tournament finals (a 49-26 win for Tuscola over St. Teresa) plus a look back at Tuscola's 2008 squad that won the program's first and only sectional title.

