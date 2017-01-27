Decatur's Christian Williams learning, growing as sophomore at Iowa

CHAMPAIGN -- Christian Williams' second trip back to Central Illinois was a lot more fun this time around.



The Decatur native and St. Teresa graduate logged 7 points and 3 rebounds in 16 minutes of game action for Iowa on Wednesday night against Illinois in a 76-64 loss to the Illini. That's after he didn't enter the game in his freshman year "homecoming" last year.



After the game, WAND's Noah Newman caught up with the 6-foot-5 wing on how he's progressed in his second year of Big Ten basketball, plus what it was like to play in front of his family and friends.



Williams is averaging 14 minutes this season (up from 5.4 as a freshman) and 2.5 points per game.