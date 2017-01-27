Flurries, snow showers continue into weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Flurries and snow showers will continue to fall across central Illinois throughout the weekend.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a trough in the jet stream is to blame for the several chances. Because everything is expected to remain light, he says accumulations will be minor, if any at all.

Off and on flurries will be in the forecast through Saturday before scattered snow showers move in for Sunday. Del Rosso says Sunday will be the best opportunity to see accumulations. However, even then, totals should only be around an inch area-wide.

So far this winter, only 2.8" of snow has fallen in Decatur. This falls short of our 9.3" average total snowfall-to-date by 6.5".