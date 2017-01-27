New weather satellite captures first images

NOAA/NASA -- After anxiously waiting since its launch, scientists are studying the first images sent back earlier this week from GOES-R, the latest in weather satellite technology.

Now called GOES-16, the satellite will continue to watch over Earth and the weather systems that impact it. All images will be considered experimental until it's proven that everything is working properly. That is expected to take place by November 2017 when the satellite will be operational as either GOES-East or GOES-West.

According to NOAA's website, GOES-16 can provide a full image of Earth every 15 minutes and one of the continental U.S. every five minutes. Compared to older satellites, GOES-16 scans the Earth five times faster with four times the resolution. Scientists say it'll help generate new or improved meteorological, solar, and space weather products.

For more pictures from the satellite, visit nesdis.noaa.gov/content/goes-16-image-gallery.