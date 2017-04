DECATUR – Participants in the Macon County Drug Court will graduate on Friday afternoon.

This is the eighth graduation the program has held since it started in March 2014. Currently 76 people have graduated from the program.

The Macon County Drug Court programs goal is to better the lives of nonviolent felons by giving them a chance to cure their addiction instead of sending them to jail.

A ceremony will be held on Friday at 1:30 at the Macon County Courthouse.