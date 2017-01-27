Lil Wayne to make stop at State Farm Center

CHAMPAIGN – Four time Grammy winner Lil Wayne is set to perform at the State Farm Center in April.

State Farm Center officials announced on Friday that Lil Wayne would be the headliner for the Thursday April 13 show. The show is the latest addition to their spring lineup. Others artists will include Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Florida Georgia Line and others.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Feb 3 at 9 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Illinois ticket office at State Farm Center, online and over the phone at 866-ILLINI-1.