U of I students petition for Obama to address 2017 graduates

URBANA – University of Illinois students are hoping to enlist a special guest to speak at the 2017 commencement in May.

Students started a Facebook page, Twitter hashtag and posted a petition on Change.org.

With the UI's sesquicentennial celebration kicking off this year, it's the perfect time for Obama to return to his home state of Illinois and celebrate with the flagship university, UI senior Alex Villanueva, one of several student senators coordinating the campaign told WAND-TV partner at the News Gazette.

The petition had over 1,602 supporters as of Friday afternoon.

Some thinks it’s possible that he will come after the U of I was active with the White House with “It’s On Us” campaign against sexual assault. The campaign brought former Vice President Joe Biden to the university in 2015.

Students who set up the petition are asking that students write letters and tweet to the Obamas and their staff.

