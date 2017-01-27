ISP seeking wanted suspect in fatal New Year's Day crash

CHAMPAIGN – Illinois State Police are looking for a subject wanted in connection with a fatal New Year’s Day crash.

Police say they are looking for 33-year-old Esteban J. Tomas. He is wanted on two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, no valid drives license and improper lane usage.

The crash happened on Interstate 74 westbound near mile post 182 at about 1:04 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2007 Dodge Nitro and 2005 Chevrolet Equinox were involved in a head-on collision in the center lane of I-74 Westbound. Troopers say both drivers were taken to a local hospital, and that the driver of the Equinox, identified as LaDonna Brady, 45, later died due to her injuries.

Thomas has several other alias names that he goes by:

Juarez, Estaban Tomas

Juarez-Tomas,Estaban

Tomas,Estaban Juarez

Victor Ochoa

Anyone with information should contact ICE at 888-DHS-2ICE.