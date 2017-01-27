Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly announces Endorsements

DECATUR - The Central Labor Council of Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly has announced some of its endorsements for the April 4th Election. The labor council as endorsed the vote "YES" for Public Safety referendum. In the race for Trustee of Richland Community College the council has endorsed Jim Underwood. In the race for Decatur Township, Vicki Sheets for Assessor; and Amy Rueff and Lori Randle for Trustees. Endorsements for Mayor, City Council and District 61 School Board are still being considered. The Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly represents more than 13,000 union members in Macon County.