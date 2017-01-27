Study shows 1 in 6 Vermilion County teens attempted suicide in past year

New shocking statistics were released showing teen suicide as a critical concern in Vermilion County.

1 in 6 Vermilion County teens say they attempted suicide at least once in the past year, which is nearly double the national average of 8.6%.

The I Sing the Body Electric Youth Risk Behavioral Study surveyed 2,000 Vermilion County high school students about social, emotional, and economical issues. It found 20% of those teens said they seriously considered suicide, down almost 10% from 2014.

Local therapists say there are resources available for help.

"There's counseling services available to help them, to help them process their trauma or just meet them where they're at. Here at Webster [Cantrell Hall] that's what our outpatient therapists do is they help meet the kid's needs, build a relationship with them, and within that relationship we can help them with that and link them to services," says Brian Pinkston, an Outpatient Therapist at Webster-Cantrell Hall.

The study shows nearly 37% of teens reported feeling sad, hopeless, or depressed for at least two weeks that they stopped doing usual activities.

Pinkston says there are signs to look out for, "When you do see somebody off, the first thing is talk about it. Talk about how they're feeling, maybe what they're going through. Some red flags might be changes in their life, changes in relationships, a loss of a family member, find out the source of why they're off."

There is also a 24/7 hotline available. If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, call 1-800-273-8255.

The study, however, does show a significant improvement regarding alcohol, drug, and tobacco use among Vermilion County teens.

Vermilion County Mental Health: 101 W. North Street, Danville, IL; 217-443-3500

Resources available in Macon County:

Webster-Cantrell Hall: 1942 E, Cantrell Street, Decatur, IL 62521; 217-423-6961

For information about outpatient counseling at Webster-Cantrell Hall, contact Monique Smith at 217-423-6961 ext. 2145 or email her at msmith@webstercantrell.org

Heritage Behavioral Health Center: 151 N. Main Street, Decatur, IL, 62523; 217-362-6262