Upset at the Picket Line

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA- Four years ago the food service and building service workers at U of I sought a fair contract with university officials, now history is repeating itself as the union once again seeks a fair contract for their employees.

Ricky Baldwin, Union Representative said, ""the university actually cannot operate without these folks they're very important people but somehow when it comes to negotiating a contract they are at the bottom of the barrel."

The 800 workers in the union operate the universities most vital and behind the scenes functions. Food service, grounds, maintenance, upkeep etc.

Baldwin added, "I mean we see the raises going up, the university is spending money but not on our folks,"

The union will meet again at the negotiation table February 1st.