Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 1-27

Posted:
Quylan Young and Eisenhower fended off a late Springfield High rally 58-51 on Friday night in Decatur. Quylan Young and Eisenhower fended off a late Springfield High rally 58-51 on Friday night in Decatur.

Click through the three videos in the player above for every moment from the Friday Frenzy with Gordon Voit and Noah Newman!

Video 1
LSA 50, Okaw Valley 45 (LSA wins LOVC Northwest title)
Argenta-Oreana 79, Sangamon Valley 53 (A-O takes third place)
Arcola 50, Cerro Gordo-Bement 34 (Arcola takes fifth place)
Lincoln 53, MacArthur 42
Lanphier 59, Glenwood 29
Eisenhower 58, Springfield 51

Video 2
Mt. Zion 82, Mattoon 71
New Berlin 53, Maroa-Forsyth 39
Mt. Pulaski 54, Riverton 46
Rantoul 67, Tolono Unity 52
Monticello 63, St. Thomas More 59

Video 3
St. Joseph-Ogden 51, Williamsville 42
Peoria Notre Dame 51, Centennial 50
Danville 59, Manual 57

