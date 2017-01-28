Petition to Have Barack Obama Speak at U of I Graduation Gaining Traction

Champaign- What began as an idea of the University of Illinois student government, quickly has become a social media phenomenon.

"We've done real well with social media we've done real well on Twitter, we've done well on Facebook, the petition has garnered over 1,700 signatures already, way more than Rutgers who had Obama last year." said Alex Villanueva, Student Body Vice-President.

The University of Illinois Student Government is now determined to have Former President Barack Obama speak at the 2017 commencement. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, getting to invite such a high level commencement speaker. It's something that students are really excited about and something that we've been working on for quite awhile." said Mark Schaer, the Press Secretary for the student government.

Students on campus are getting excited to think of the possibility of having the 44th President at their graduation. "It's mostly positive especially from students. They are excited about the idea about the person they grew up with in middle school and high school and most of their college career coming and sharing his story with him." said Villanueva.

"Certainly never had a president from Illinois come speak at a commencement, so I think it would be really really life changing for a lot of students who are moving onto the next point in their lives, the next chapter and really it's important to America come speak." said Schaer.

Due to Obama's ties to the state, the students think they have a good chance of having him as their speaker. "We're the flagship university of his home state he was a senator here, he was elected by the state um the state has been very good to him, I think as a school we have been pretty good to him, and it's a symbolic homecoming for him and for us." said Villanueva.

"We're the flagship university, and him just being a really respected person even for a lot of people such as certain people on campus that don't necessarily agree wit his political views, I think everyone can agree that he is a very respectable president." Scharer added.

To sign the petition click here.