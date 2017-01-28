Illinois' comeback comes up short; EIU shoots past SIUE

Illinois' road struggles continued Saturday with a 71-67 loss at Penn State.

The Illini (13-9, 3-6) nearly erased a 20-point halftime deficit. Jalen Coleman-Lands cut the lead to 65-62 with 1:58 left, but the Nittany Lions (12-10, 4-5) closed it out at the free throw line to secure the win.

Illinois will look to bounce back Tuesday against No. 15 Wisconsin.

Meanwhile in Charleston, Eastern Illinois snapped its five game skid with a 75-60 win over SIUE.

The Panthers (10-12, 2-7) were led by Terrell Lewis who knocked down eight three-pointers, and scored a game high 24 points.