High School Highlight Zone: 1-28

Posted:
Clay Haurberg and the No. 7-seeded Clinton Maroons upset No. 2 seed Warrensburg-Latham on Saturday night in Sullivan. Clay Haurberg and the No. 7-seeded Clinton Maroons upset No. 2 seed Warrensburg-Latham on Saturday night in Sullivan.

Click the video above to join Noah Newman and Gordon Voit for a whip around the WAND viewing area in high school basketball that included the CIC tournament, Little Okaw Valley championship game and more!

LOVC Championship
Oblong 73, LSA 47

CIC Tournament
(7) Clinton 54, (2) Warrensburg-Latham 39
(1) St. Teresa 45, (8) Sullivan 27
(5) Tuscola 60, (4) Central A&M 47
(3) Shelbyville 61, (6) Meridian 59

MacArthur 77, Peoria Richwoods 68

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps