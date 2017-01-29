One Man is Living Without Limits Thanks to UCP

For many of us getting to work takes four wheels, but for Sam Kent, he relies on his two wheels to get him through life.

"When I was younger I didn't think I would grow up to be as successful as I have been," said Kent, who is a client of United Cerebral Palsy Land of Lincoln.

Kent is paralyzed from the waist down, a disability he says has been challenging when seeking employment.

"There's a lot of companies and places out there that don't like hiring people with disabilities, and I have actually had that experience, " Kent explains.

Now, Kent has a job he loves, which he says wouldn't have been possible without the help of United Cerebral Palsy.

"If it wasn't for UCP teaching me how to make a resume and and finding job, I would have no experience," stated Kent.

UCP's employment services program provides each of their clients with a job coach.

"I go to different job sites. I interact with them, I help them reach their goals that we have put in place when they first got the job and through out the jobs, " said Paige Wernsing, Kent's job coach.

When Sam first began his job search, at times, he wanted to give up.

"For a while I thought I wouldn't find a job. I got to the point that I actually wanted to give up," said Kent.

However, UCP and his coach Paige inspired him to persevere.

"They told me will eventually find something there is a job out there for you," said Kent.

Now as a greeter at Meijers in Springfield, Kent's position gives him purpose and fulfillment.

"I just like being out and meeting new people being around people. It's just neat," said Kent with enthusiasm.

Although Wernsing is still around, Kent says he feels more independent then ever before.