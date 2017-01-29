Volunteer weather observers needed

The National Weather Service in Lincoln is in need of new volunteer weather observers for the following locations (either within these towns, or within a few miles of them):

Farmer City (DeWitt County)

Palestine (Crawford County)

Rushville ( Schuyler County)

Taylorville (Christian County)

Trimble (Crawford County)

Each morning, generally between 6 and 8 AM, observations of precipitation, snowfall, and snow depth are taken; these observations are then relayed to the NWS office via a computer or smart phone. The observers for Palestine, Rushville and Trimble would also record high and low temperatures.

The data from these weather observers are used to support daily weather forecasts and warnings, and becomes part of the nation’s historic climate record.

If you or someone you know would be interested in helping, please contact the NWS Lincoln office at (217) 732-3089 or e-mail them at w-ilx.webmaster@noaa.gov.