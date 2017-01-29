Travel Ban Protest Held at Willard Airport

Savoy- No ban, no wall, no hate. That's what protesters wanted President Trump to know.

Hundreds braved the cold to protest at the University of Illinois Willard Airport against the travel ban issued on seven Muslim-majority countries. This order temporarily restricts access to the United States from immigrants coming from those seven countries, it also prohibits entry into the country by all Syrian refugees.

The ban drew outrage in the Champaign-Urbana area, as thousands of residents are immigrants. "Sometimes we fail to remember that President Trump is just a party of one, we are a party of many and sometimes we forget to stand up for what we know is right until it's time for something that we are concerned about to speak up about so I'm going to be at as many marches, as many places and I'm going to speak out at every occasion when I see something that is wrong." said Eunice Buckerboon, a protester.

"We need to do this everyday, not just when we are marching, but we should do it in our private lives, in our work places, in school, in our neighborhoods, we need to start being that diverse community that we are always talking about, we need to become more of a melting pot meaning that everybody who lives in this country is welcome to be in this country." she added.

There were no detainees at the Willard airport, but protesters wanted to stand in solidarity with the hundreds of people detained across the country.

This protest was just one of many happening throughout the country since the ban was announced.