Former Gov. Pat Quinn releases statement on President’s Immigration Order

CHICAGO – With numerous people around the country sounding off, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is also voicing his concerns about President Donald Trump’s recent executive order.

President Trump signed an executive order on Friday tightening the United States’ immigration process. The order put the processing of refugees on hold for three months and suspended the vetting of Syrian refugees indefinitely. It also temporarily restricts travelers from seven Muslim countries – Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Since the order was signed, protests have launched across the country at several airports, where more than a dozen people have already been detained coming into the country.

Former Governor Quinn released a statement Sunday, saying he, like some other Americans, is deeply concerned about President Trump’s actions.

“The United States was founded by immigrants and refugees from across the world. Denying safe haven to refugees based on their religion is a betrayal of the Constitution and American values,” Quinn says.

He also added that he sides with the demonstrators across the nation for “standing up for what is right.”

“I stand with our nation’s protestors because kindness to strangers and trusting in our faith will lead us to do the right thing.”

