EVANSVILLE, IN -- Illinois State extended its winning streak to eleven with a 69-59 win at Evansville Sunday.

Phil Fayne led the way for the Redbirds (18-14, 10-0) with a game high 16 points. Paris Lee added 15 points and 6 assists.

Illinois State opened the game on a 14-3 run, and never trailed.

The Redbirds return to action Wednesday with a home game against Northern Iowa.