Duckworth, Durbin want investigation into 'illegal implementation' of executive order

CHICAGO – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) called out the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Sunday for what they call a potentially illegal implementation of President Trump’s executive order.

The senators are calling on the agency’s Office of Inspector General to immediately initiate an investigation into the department’s implementation of the immigration order signed by the President on Friday.

Duckworth and Durbin’s offices say: “This rushed and poorly drafted Trump Administration initiative endangers our national security by limiting travel from certain Muslim-majority countries, and it may violate long-standing immigration law in its treatment of legal permanent residents by undermining vital rights like due process and equal protection that are guaranteed by the United States Constitution.”

They go on to say that approximately 18 people were detained by O’Hare International Airport, including several legal permanent residents.

The senators’ statement continues:

“The chaotic execution of this [Executive Order] … raises serious concerns in regard to whether taxpayer dollars were efficiently and effectively spent, rather than wasted on unwarranted and unjust detentions of lawful permanent residents (LPRs) and others who posed no security threat, and who had already been authorized by the United States Government to enter our country. We are deeply concerned by [Customs and Border Protection’s] failure to respond to time-sensitive Congressional oversight inquiries and allegations that the agency refused to permit attorneys to meet with detained LPRs at O’Hare and other airports across the country.”

In their letter, Duckworth and Durbin request an investigation into:

How DHS & the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) prepared to implement the executive order and what guidance they provided to the White House during development of it;

What guidance and training was provided to CBP employees to make sure the executive order was implemented in a consistent and fair manner that protected the constitutional rights of all detained individuals;

How DHS & CBP determined which information to share with the public and whether they kept a list of all detained individuals;

Whether CBP officers at airports were informed of the court orders and given instructions on how to comply with them;

Whether CBP officers violated any court order. If so, who directed such actions; what will be done to hold violators accountable; and what will CBP do to prevent violations of the rule of law from ever occurring again;

What complaints about violations of court orders have been received and how they were resolved.

Finally, they add:

“We are particularly alarmed by allegations that CBP Officers and potentially other Department personnel, failed to comply with a temporary restraining order … that directed CBP to provide detained LPRs at Dulles International Airport with access to attorneys. Such allegations should not be taken lightly and require swift investigative action by your office. The United States Constitution means little if law enforcement agents disregard it, or if Americans are unwilling to defend its principles and respect foundational constitutional rights, from due process to equal protection under the law. The American people are relying on your independent investigators to serve as a check against a powerful law enforcement agency that may be violating the civil rights of LPRs and operating in violation of the law.”

The full text of the letter can be found below.