Vision Board Helps Young Girls Visualize Their Future

Follow your dreams, a line that is said to all of us from the time we when we are children. However without the proper guidance and planning, following your dreams can be a challenge.

When young girls turn the pages of a magazine they often see women who they aspire want to be.

"I wanna be an actress in superhero movies and I want to be an artist, " said Milah one of the young girls participating in the vision board party.

The Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to making young girls feel like they can accomplish anything they put their minds to.

"A lot of young ladies don't vision themselves doing anything. They never really think about what they want to do in the future. So i got the idea of putting together a vision board party where they can put on the board everything they want to accomplish for the year and in life," Tamarra Fuller president of the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce.

A vision board is a tool for visualizing success.

"It gives you a standard to look for. It gives you something to dream for. So when you start a little bit earlier you already know the road and the paths that you want to take," added Tamarra.

Influential women in the community also attended giving them a sense of direction, and guidance to follow their dreams.

While their vision boards remind them everyday that they can accomplish anything.