Danville police respond to string of crimes Sunday night

DANVILLE - The Danville Police Department is investigating two armed robberies and one home invasion to that happened during the evening hours of January 29.

Danville police say the home invasion happened in the 900 block of Forrest Street at about 6:54 p.m. Officers dispatched to the home say the victim reported that several armed masked men wearing dark clothes entered his home, and that he ran from the home, believing he was about to be robbed. The victim also reported hearing several gunshots as he ran. No items were taken, and no injuries were reported in this incident.

Danville police officers were also dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at Best Western Inn, located in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive, at about 8:45 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a armed, masked white male entered the business, demanded money from the register, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and ran from the scene. The suspect was described as standing six feet tall, and was wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask.

Danville police say the second armed robbery happened at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 600 block of South Bowman Avenue at 11:38 p.m. Officers say an employee reported that two black males, one armed with a gun, entered the business and demanded money from the register. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and scratch-off lottery tickets before leaving the area. The first suspect is described as standing between 5'9" and 6'0", was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black ski mask, and was armed with a handgun. The second suspect was described as standing between 5'9" and 6'0", and was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and bandana over his face.

These crimes are still under investigation. If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.