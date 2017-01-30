Springfield man facing charges in accidental shooting of girlfriend

SPRINGFIELD - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting in Springfield that injured one person.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to HSHS St. John's Hospital at about 12:21 p.m. for a report of a person with apparent gunshot wounds that just arrived by a personally-owned vehicle. Upon arriving, officers learned that a 17-year-old girl had sustained a gunshot wound to the hand and inner thigh.

During the initial investigation, Springfield police were told that the shooting happened in the area of Third and Scarritt Streets. However, officers say further investigation into the shooting led police to believe that the shooting was accidental, and happened in the 200 block of East Canedy Street.

Springfield police interviewed the victim's boyfriend, identified as Devin Leavell, 19, who allegedly confessed to his involvement in the accidental shooting. Leavell was arrested, and is facing preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.