Former Illinois State Fair Director to serve as MRI Executive Director

DECATUR - A former Illinois State Fair Director has been appointed the next executive director at Macon Resources, Inc.

Macon Resources' Board of Directors announced Amy Bliefnick will succeed the retiring Dreux Lewandowski as Executive Director. Bliefnick previously served as Illinois State Fair Director from 2004 through 2015, in addition to serving as Board Chairman and Director of Richland Community College, St. Teresa High School's Director of Development, and as a member of the Illinois State Special Olympic Board of Directors.

Macon Resources, Inc. is a local nonprofit organization that provides services for children and adults with disabilities. For more information, click here.