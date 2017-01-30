OFA urging lawmakers to protect the Affordable Care Act

SPRINGFIELD - In response to recent efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Organizing for Action officials say they will host an event in Springfield on Monday to share the stories of citizens who depend on ACA to receive the care they need.

The event will be held at the Old State Capitol Plaza in Springfield, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Officials say Illinois residents who depend on the Affordable Care Act will have the opportunity to explain how the loss of the program would affect them. Supporters of the ACA will also be on hand to urge U.S. Representatives Rodney Davis (R) and Darrin LaHood (R) to protect the program, frequently referred to as "Obamacare."

Featured speakers at this event will include a mother of premature twins, cancer survivors, and doctors. OFA officials also say that repealing the ACA would affect 1.2 people in Illinois, and would cost the state nearly $50 billion in federal funding.

Representative Davis introduced his replacement for the ACA in Bloomington on Monday. Under House Bill 628, Rep. Davis says people with pre-existing conditions would be protected from discrimination by insurance companies when attempting to obtain coverage.

