2 sought in attempted carjacking, robbery in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a January 11 robbery and attempted carjacking.

According to the investigation into this incident, Champaign police say two black males, between 18 and 20 years of age, were allegedly trying to break into vehicles at Champaign Ford City, located at 701 West Marketview Drive, at about 6:23 p.m. Detectives say the men confronted an employee as he attempted to enter his vehicle, pulling him from the vehicle and striking him before stealing his wallet and unsuccessfully attempting to take the employee's vehicle.

Officers say the men were described as wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts, with one wearing jeans and the other wearing light-colored pants. Detectives add that the men appeared to be running after a black SUV as they left the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477. We will provide updates as they become available.