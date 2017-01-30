Mapping of all 45 tornadoes in Illinois for 2016

The National Weather Service has released the mapping and information of all tornadoes in the state of Illinois for 2016. There were a total of 45 tornadoes; 24 of them were EF0 (65-85 mph), 15 of them were EF1 (86-110 mph), and 6 of them were EF2 (111-135 mph).

Fortunately, there were no deaths however there were a total of 16 injuries reported. The tornadoes ranged in dates from March 15 thru October 6 across the state.

For a complete list and more information, click here.