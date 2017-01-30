State Police Prepare for Super Bowl Weekend

LITCHFIELD - Illinois State Police roll out enforcement plans for Super Bowl Weekend. District 18 based in Litchfield will conduct roving patrols and roadside safety checks in high fatality areas throughout the weekend.

Troopers will strictly enforce FATAL-4 moving violations including DUI, Speeding, Distracted Driving, and Seat Belt compliance. Last year, Troopers issued 2,494 FATAL-4 citations statewide, 200 of which wee alcohol-related arrests.

Captain Timothy Tyler says, "Our Troopers have seen motorists getting designated drivers but there are still a large number of drivers who continue to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

Alcohol is a leading factor in fatal traffic crashes, especially during celebratory weekends. State Police remind people to use a Cab, designated driver, or ride services such as Uber and Lyft.