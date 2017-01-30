Winter Coat Donations Needed

Decatur – The cold bite of winter still has life but over the weekend the Northeast Community Fund in Decatur was running out of coats. There was one coat left to be exact.

A picture of the single coat quickly spread across Facebook.

“I came in here Friday afternoon to check-in and literally my photo was of the one coat we had left on the rack,” Northeast Board President Regan Andreas Deering told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “We had it shared over 200 times and this morning coats are aplenty.”

A resale shop in Mt. Zion donated 75 winter coats and additional coats were coming in throughout the day. But as fast as they are being donated the demand for warm coats remains strong.

“Illinois winter is known for hanging around so we will take donations at any time this winter,” Deering stated.

Winter coats for men, women, teens and children can be donated at the Northeast Community Fund located at 825 N. Water Street in Decatur. The hours for donations is 8am – 4:30pm Monday through Friday.