Decatur Tattoo Shop with hopes to move downtown gets permit approved

UPDATE: Council members unanimously approved the conditional use permit for Tried and True Tattoo.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

A Decatur tattoo parlor is hoping to move downtown. The fate will be determined tonight. Tried and True Tattoo hopes to move to a bigger space to give more people access to art.

Vinyl records, art, and designs fill the inside of Tried and True Tattoo, all part of Jesse Blunt's business he started in 2014.

"It's been a dream of mine to be better plugged into the downtown art community," explains Blunt.

Blunt wants to expand his business by moving to the former site of Rupert's Sport Shop at 528 & 530 North Water Street. Currently, Tried and True Tattoo is located at 1624 S. Taylorville Rd.

"It's approximately three to four times the size," says Blunt, "I think it represents an opportunity for uplift."

Before opening shop, Blunt needs to get a conditional use permit from the City.

"My goal is to get in there and start to give, to start to open people's eyes about how many people there are whoa re valued, how many people who are creative and want to see Decatur thrive. I figured what better way than in a neighborhood that could use a little bit of light," says Blunt.

Decatur Assistant City Manager, Billy Tyus, says, "It's located in an area that, unfortunately, has seen some better times over the years. We think it's a good use for the area. The plan simply is not to operate as a tattoo parlor, but also for sales and as a coffee shop, as well."

Blunt says he's trying to break down tattoo stereotypes, as well.

"Long ago, having to be on skid row and the lower class society, those days are gone. A large percentage of my clients are professionals. They're people that underneath their suit jackets, suits, and ties, you'd never know they were tattooed."

Blunt hopes his dreams of spreading art in the Downtown Decatur area aren't dashed by city leaders.

Decatur City Council is expected to vote on the issue during tonight's City Council meeting. If they pass it, Blunt hopes to move into the new location in April.