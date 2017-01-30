Bret A. Conklin to act as Chief Financial Officer for Horace Mann

SPRINGFIELD – The current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Horace Mann Educators Corporation is on medical leave, resulting in Bret A. Conklin taking his place.

Horace Mann provides auto, homeowners and life insurance, retirement products and other financial solutions to suit educators’ financial needs.

Dwayne D. Hallman is taking leave following a severe medical incident on January 29. The Horace Mann Board of Directors named Conklin, currently Horace Mann’s Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, as acting Chief Financial Officer. Conklin has served as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for 15 years.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Marita Zuraitis is wishing Hallman and his family well during this time. She continues that Conklin is an integral member of the team and will fill the position well.

“Dwayne has built a strong, capable leadership team, and I have the utmost confidence in Bret’s ability to lead the Finance organization at Horace Mann,” Zuraitis adds.

Horace Mann officials note Conklin has over 30 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry. He also has seven years of public accounting experience.

More information about Horace Mann can be found here.