U of I President offering support to students and faculty impacted by Travel Ban

URBANA – University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen, along with other university administrators, is offering advice for students and faculty who may be affected by President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

In a letter released to students, faculty and staff Monday, January 30, Killeen pledged to ensure that the doors of the universities continue to remain open to individuals from around the globe. He says that pledge is at the heart of their commitment to global access and impact and is reflected in the university’s Nondiscrimination Statement.

The letter continues, saying administrators are greatly concerned about the “negative consequences for members of our community and their families arising from President Trump’s recent Executive Order instituting changes in immigration policy.”

According to the letter, University of Illinois administrators are monitoring these events closely and working with other universities, national organizations, legal counsel and government officials to support and protect all of its international faculty, visiting scholars and students.

The U of I’s letter recommends students and scholars who might be affected by the Executive Order defer travel outside the U.S. until there is fuller assessment of the Executive Order and its implementation, including resolution of several newly mounted legal challenges.

Some of the higher education advocacy organizations involved include the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities, Association of American Universities and American Association of State Colleges and Universities. University officials will also be speaking with members of the Illinois congressional delegation to share specific concerns.

Anyone in the university communities affected by the Executive Order is encouraged to contact the international programs offices at their corresponding university. The contact message can be found in the full letter below.