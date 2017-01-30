BREAKING: Decatur Police find person dead from gunshot wound near Center and Huron

DECATUR – Decatur Police are investigating after they received a report of a person being shot in the area of Center and Huron Monday evening.

Investigators say they received the call just before 5 PM. They arrived on scene to find a person inside a vehicle dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives have processed the scene and interviewed several people in the vicinity when shots were fired. They tell WAND News they will continue to review surveillance video form the area tonight. One firearm was recovered from the scene, but no suspects have been found or identified.

The investigation is ongoing by Decatur Police. An autopsy is scheduled for the deceased individual on Tuesday, January 31.

