Protesters Gather at U of I to Oppose Executive Order on Immigration

URBANA - Protesters at the University of Illinois gathered at the Alma Mater statue on Monday to protest President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Students and community members marched through the University of Illinois campus to show their support for immigrants and refugees. Those of the Muslim faith who were in attendance say they feel discrimination against their religion was an issue before Trump took office.

"This isn't something Trump is coming up with by himself. This is a history of neo-liberal presidents who have allowed this to happen as well," said University of Illinois student and Muslim Maryam Sultam. "For someone who is going into education I think it's huge to be taught a diverse curriculum and to understand other people and have cultural sensitivity," added Maryam.

"There's so many atrocious things coming out of the Trump administration right now and this is something we can make a difference right here on campus," said University of Illinois freshman Anneseki Guchi.

Protesters say they hope this event will help educate others about Islam, while breaking stereotypes surrounding Muslims.

"I think if we could alter the way our narratives are told, if we are able to claim our narratives, if we are allowed to by the mainstream media...then, we could start changing peoples minds," stated Maryam.