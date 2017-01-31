UPDATE: Community mourning after mother & 2 children die in Franklin house fire

UPDATE: FRANKLIN - A deadly fire in Morgan County claimed the lives of a mother and her two young children early Tuesday morning. Today neighbors are reacting to the tragedy.

"I was in shock and disbelief," exclaims Greg McDaniel. McDaniel has lived next door to the Austif family for 15 years.

"Jon woke me up yesterday just after 2. I got into contact with 9-1-1 while he was trying too, yelling for his wife and kids. When I first came out, his wife was out, but she went back in for the kids and didn't make it back out," explains McDaniel.

The Morgan County Coroner said Jon Austif's wife, 26-year-old Betsie Austif, his 3-year-old son Jacob, and 2-month-old daughter Jocelyn all died in the early morning blaze.

"They were very nice people, very kind-hearted," says McDaniel. "Jon, he was a fellow Marine, so we often talked about our service. Betsie, she was very sweet, very kind, loved her kids; both of them loved their kids."

As the investigation continues into the cause of the fire, the Franklin community is coming together with heavy hearts.

"When a tragedy of this magnitude strikes, people want to do something. They're beside themselves and don't know what to do. One thing they can do is offer financial support to the family. In order to assist in that, we've set up a fund," says Keith Bradbury, the President of Community State Bank in Franklin.

"This community and all small communities do it, too," Bradbury says. "Everybody chips in when something like this strikes. There's no place to turn than to each other."

Austif escaped the fire by jumping out of a second story window. He suffered minor injuries and is out of the hospital.

"I just wish it was just a bad dream. The whole town, I think, is still in shock," says McDaniel.

To donate to the fund at Community State Bank, call 217-675-2311 or visit the bank located at 101 West Street in Franklin, IL. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FRANKLIN - The Morgan County Coroner's Office has released the names of three people who died in a fire in Franklin early Tuesday morning.

The coroner says Betsy Austif and her two children, Jacob, 3, and Jocelyn, 2 months, died in the fire. A fourth person, identified as father John Austif, survived after jumping out of a second-story window at the home, according to the coroner.

Sheriff Randy Duvendack told WAND-TV, the call for the fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Main Street in Franklin. That's just south of Jacksonville.

The state fire marshal was called in to investigate. At this time it's not clear how the fire broke out.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.